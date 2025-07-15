Srinagar, Jul 15 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said health and education are the pillars of progress and prosperity in the Union Territory.

"No amount of infrastructure development -- be it roads, power projects, or commercial complexes -- can substitute for quality healthcare and education," Abdullah said.

The chief minister inaugurated a 120-bed state-of-the-art additional block at the Bone and Joint Hospital here.

"Without robust schools, colleges, universities and hospitals, our progress as a society will remain incomplete," he said.

Post the inauguration, the chief minister also took a round of the operation theatres, staircase, ramp and wards, and interacted with the hospital staff and faculty members.

Recalling the rich legacy of the hospital, CM Omar Abdullah said the institution has faced extraordinary challenges over the past 30-?35 years.

"From natural disasters to tragic accidents, this hospital has stood as a symbol of resilience and commitment," he said, and added, "Despite the devastation, this hospital never turned its back on people and continued to provide treatment."

The chief minister also referred to the 2022 fire that destroyed major sections of the hospital, including four operation theatres, referral rooms, teaching areas, and multiple wards.

"Even without a roof for six months, our doctors and administrators resumed surgeries within days. Their dedication is commendable," he added.

Highlighting the vision of his grandfather and former CM Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, who had inaugurated the hospital in May 1982, the chief minister expressed pride in carrying that vision forward.

"Today, we are opening a new chapter in the hospital's journey - ?one that will serve not just Srinagar, but patients from every corner of the valley, and even from Chenab, Pir Panjal, and Kargil," he said.

