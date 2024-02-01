New Delhi, February 1: The government on Thursday announced the extension of healthcare cover under Ayushman Bharat to all ASHA and anganwadi workers. Union Budget 2024-25: Indian Economy Witnessed Profound Positive Transformation in Last 10 Years, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman (Watch Video).

Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) is the largest publicly funded health insurance scheme in the world that provides coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family per year for secondary and tertiary care hospitalisation. Union Budget 2024-25: Cabinet Chaired by PM Narendra Modi Approves Pre-Election Budget 2024.

Till December 27 last year, 55 crore people belonging to 12 crore families were covered under the scheme. While presenting the interim Budget, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said it is the government's priority to adequately and timely finance MSMEs.