Chandigarh, Jan 3 (PTI) A hearing-impaired chess player on Monday lashed out at the Punjab government, saying she was "hurt" after the denial of a job and cash award to her.

In a tweet, Mallika Handa said she had met Punjab Sports Minister Pargat Singh on December 31, who told her that the state government can't give her a job and cash awards as they do not have a policy for deaf sportspersons.

Also Read | Hyderabad: 33-Year-Old Man Killed During Drunken Brawl, 4 Others Injured.

"I'm very feeling hurt," she said in the tweet, with which she posted a video of herself, expressing anger while showing her medals and awards.

She wrote the ex-Punjab sports minister had announced a cash award for her and had sent a letter of invitation for a event, which was cancelled due to Covid.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Higher Education Department Bags Two eGovernance Awards for Digital Library and NOC Affiliation Portal.

When I told about it to the current sports minister, he said he can't do it, Handa mentioned in a tweet.

"Why Punjab govt doing this," she asked posting a purported invitation for an event from the Punjab Sports Department.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)