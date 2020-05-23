India News | Heat Wave Sweeps Haryana, Punjab

Chandigarh, May 23 (PTI) Most places in Haryana and Punjab registered above normal temperatures on Saturday, the MeT department said.

Haryana's Hisar recorded the highest day temperature in the two states at 46.1 degrees Celsius, which was five degrees more than the normal limit, the meteorological department said.

Also Read | Delhi Swelters Under Hottest Day of the Season, Mercury Soars to 46 Degrees Celsius.

Among other places in Haryana, Narnaul recorded a high of 45 degrees Celsius, which was four notches above the normal, it said.

The maximum temperature in Ambala was 41.4 degrees Celsius, while in Karnal it was 40 degrees Celsius, the Met department said.

Also Read | Foreign Liquor Sale Allowed in Uttar Pradesh Malls, UP Govt Approves Excise Rules 2020.

In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a high of 43.7 degrees Celsius which was four degrees above normal, it said.

Amritsar and Patiala also recorded above normal day temperatures at 43 and 42 degrees Celsius respectively, the MeT department said.

The maximum temperature recorded in Chandigarh was three degrees above normal limit at 41.4 degrees Celsius, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)