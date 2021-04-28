Jaipur, April 28: Several parts of Rajasthan are likely to experience heatwave conditions over the next 48 hours with a rise in maximum temperatures, the meteorological department here said on Wednesday.

According to the regional meteorological centre, the highest maximum temperature in the last 24 hours was recorded in Bharatpur (45.4 degrees Celsius) followed by Ganganagar (44.5 degrees Celsius). Weather Forecast: Heatwave Conditions To Grip Parts of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, UP and Bihar This Week.

There is a possibility of heatwave in Bikaner, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions of northern Rajasthan in the next 48 hours, while the temperature may fall by two to three degrees Celsius from April 30 onwards.

According to the forecast, gusty winds are likely to flow at a speed of 20-30 kmph in parts of Jodhpur and Bikaner divisions on Wednesday and Thursday. Due to a new western disturbance which will be active from Thursday, there is a possibility of light rain with lightning and strong winds or duststorms in Jodhpur and Udaipur divisions.

Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, and Jaipur divisions are also likely to experience duststorms and light rain on April 30, the official said.

