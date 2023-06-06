Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 6 (ANI): The Indian Meteorological Department on Tuesday said that heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Tamil Nadu for the next two days.

"The maximum temperature is likely to be 39°C-41°C and about 2°C-4°C above normal at a few pockets over Tamil Nadu & Puducherry during the next two days," read IMD statement.

The weather office also suggested avoiding going out in the sun, especially between 12.00 noon and 3.00 pm; Drinking sufficient water and as often as possible, even if not thirsty; Wearing lightweight, light-coloured, loose, and porous cotton clothes and avoiding strenuous activities when the outside temperature is high.

In addition to this, it also talked about the possible effects, "Due to the hot and humid conditions, discomfort weather is very likely at isolated pockets over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal during the next two days".

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu on Tuesday postponed the reopening of the schools because of the prevailing heatwave across the state.

The schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and classes 1st to 5th from June 14.

"Chief Minister MK Stalin orders that the reopening of schools is postponed to protect the health of students from the effects of rising temperature. Schools will reopen for classes 6th to 12th from June 12 and classes 1st to 5th from June 14", said the Tamil Nadu School Education Department

The schools were scheduled to reopen on June 7, as announced by the School Education Department. However, over the last few weeks, concerns were being raised about the weather and high temperatures by activists and parents.

The state is reeling under hot weather with the possibility of heat waves also being anticipated and hence the reopening of the schools is being delayed. (ANI)

