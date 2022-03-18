Jaipur, Mar 18 (PTI) Heatwave conditions continued to hit several parts of Rajasthan as Barmer recorded the highest day temperature of 43.2 degrees Celsius on Friday.

Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Churu and Jodhpur recorded 42.2 deg C, 42 deg C, 41.8 deg C and 41 deg C respectively, while the day temperature in Ajmer and Jaipur was 39.9 deg C and 38.2 degrees Celsius, according to the MeT department here.

It said the heatwave conditions in the state are likely to prevail on Saturday while some respite is expected from Sunday.

