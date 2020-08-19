Kolkata, Aug 19 (PTI) Widespread rain along with heavy to very heavy downpour is likely over the districts of South Bengal from Wednesday due to a formation of two back to back low pressure areas over the Bay of Bengal, the Met department said here.

Owing to the two low pressure systems, widespread rain is very likely over the districts of South Bengal from August 19 to 25, the weatherman said in its forecast.

A low pressure area has formed in the morning of Wednesday over north Bay of Bengal and is likely to move westwards gradually and concentrate into a depression by Thursday afternoon, the Met said.

A second low pressure area is likely to develop over northwest Bay of Bengal around August 23, it said.

The Met department warned of possible rise in water level in different rivers of South Bengal owing to heavy rain in catchment areas.

It may also cause waterlogging in city and suburban areas, including Kolkata, it said.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea on August 19 and 20.

