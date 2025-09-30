New Delhi [India], September 30 (ANI): Delhi experienced a change in weather with several parts of the city receiving strong winds and rainfall on Tuesday. The downpour caused waterlogging in several parts of the city, causing traffic snarls.

The sudden change of weather also led to airlines issuing travel advisories to passengers. The rain also brought respite to the residents, as the city had been experiencing its warmest days in recent times.

Visuals saw vehicles plying through the heavily waterlogged Zakhira underpass.

Airline IndiGo issued a travel advisory saying that heavy downpour caused some temporary disruption to flight schedules.

"There's a heavy downpour over #Delhi at the moment, causing some temporary disruption to flight schedules. If you're travelling today, please be aware of potential delays and allow additional time for your journey, especially with traffic moving slower than usual. Please check your flight status on our app or website before leaving. Remember, we're here if you need anything along the way," the travel advisory said.

The Delhi Airport in its Passenger Advisory said: "As per the Indian Meteorological Department's forecast, Delhi is experiencing inclement weather conditions. However, all flight operations at Delhi Airport are currently normal."

"Our on-ground teams are working diligently with all stakeholders to ensure your journey remains hassle-free. For the latest flight information, passengers are advised to contact their respective airlines," it added.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted light rainfall across several parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR).

According to the forecast, rain is "very likely" in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Sonipat, Kharkhoda, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Jhajjar, Farukhnagar, Kosali, Mahendragarh, Sohana, Rewari, Palwal, Bawal, Nuh, Aurangabad, and Hodal in Haryana, as well as Khatauli and Sakoti Tanda in Uttar Pradesh. (ANI)

