Shimla, Aug 22 (PTI) The Meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rains for Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The local MeT centre forecast rains over the state till August 28, however it issued a yellow warning for August 25 and 26.

The weather office issues colour-coded warnings to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life".

Yellow is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

The maximum temperature rose by five to six degrees Celsius in 24 hours with Una recording the highest temperature in the state at 35.2 degrees Celsius on Saturday, Shimla MeT centre director Manmohan Singh said.

The lowest temperature in the state was recorded in tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong at 10.1 degrees Celsius as the maximum decreased by one to two notches, he added.

Sangla in Kinnaur district received 3 mm of rainfall on Saturday, he added.

