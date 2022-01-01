Heavy rainfall has caused waterlogging in several parts of Chennai (Photo/ANI)

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 1 (ANI): Continuous and heavy rainfall over the past few days led to waterlogging in several parts of Chennai on Saturday.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy to heavy rainfall activity over coastal Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during the next 24 hours.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over southwest Bay of Bengal of Sri Lanka coast at middle tropospheric level, under its influence, fairly widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to heavy rainfall activity is very likely over the coast of Tamil Nadu during next 24 hours and decreases thereafter," said IMD.

Earlier on Friday, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin reviewed the waterlogging situation and assured the people that the problem would be resolved.

Stalin, who visited waterlogged areas in Chennai's Tenampet along with the municipality officials, said, "Yesterday midnight once I reached Chennai from Trichy, I started reviewing the rain situation in the control room of Ripon Building where Chennai corporation officials monitored the situation. The waterlogging issues in Chennai will be resolved by today evening."

People had found themselves in knee-deep water in T. Nagar on Friday morning. Some inundated roads were also closed as their clearing was underway. People were also seen placing sandbags outside to stop rainwater from entering their houses. (ANI)

