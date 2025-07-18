Rajsamand (Rajasthan) [India], July 18 (ANI): Heavy rains in Rajasthan's Rajsamand district has triggered flooding in the Kumbhalgarh area, causing some disruption.

According to Sub-Divisional Officer (SDM) Govind Singh Ratanu, a school van carrying several children was stranded amidst rising waters due to the downpour. Local residents swiftly intervened and rescued the children.

Two other individuals were also safely evacuated.

"Several school children got stuck in the middle when their school van stopped in the middle due to heavy rains. The locals rescued the children. Two more people have also been rescued," he said.

Earlier today, several parts of the state were inundated due to heavy rainfall. In Ajmer, the rainwater entered the government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital.

A local visitor at the Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital said, "It has been raining since 5 AM today. Rainwater has entered many parts of the hospital."

Earlier, Ajmer Municipal Corporation Health Officer Prithviraj Singh urged the public to remain at home and avoid areas with waterlogging.

Prithviraj Singh said, "Today's red alert has been announced by the weather department. All the common people are asked to remain in their homes. Where there is excessive water, the general public is aware of all the affected areas; therefore, they should avoid going out there and pay special attention to those places."

He also stated that, in accordance with the Municipal Commissioner's directions, various teams, including engineers, sanitation workers, and healthcare workers, are visiting all areas where waterlogging occurs regularly.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of "extremely heavy rain" red alerts for east and west Rajasthan today.

Authorities are monitoring the situation as rescue and relief operations continue.

According to the IMD, Heavy rainfall of 79 mm is expected today at Ajmer with a maximum temperature of 29 degrees and a minimum of 22.5 degrees.

Meanwhile, the IMD said, the depression over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh moved west-northwestwards with a speed of 17 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of July 18 over northwest Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Southwest Uttar Pradesh, near latitude 26.3°N and longitude 79.0°E, 20 km southof Etawah, 80 km east of Gwalior, 120 km east-southeast of Dholpur and 140 km southeast of Agra.

It is likely to move west-northwestwards across northwest Madhya Pradesh and east Rajasthan during the next 24 hours. (ANI)

