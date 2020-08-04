Thane/Pune, Aug 4 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several parts of Thane and adjoining Palghar district in Maharashtra overnight and on Tuesday, inundating low-lying areas, while a 15-year-old boy was electrocuted amid the downpour, civic officials said.

Several low-lying areas in Thane district were submerged and there were several tree falling incidents in Thane city and its surrounding areas, they said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh | Earthen Lamps Lit at Ujjain's Mahakaleshwar Temple as Part of 'Deepotsav' : Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 4, 2020.

A 15-year-old boy, Rakhib Mandal, died in Owla village when he came into contact with a 'live' electric cable that had fallen in rainwater, said Santosh Kadam, chief of the disaster management cell of the Thane Municipal Corporation.

In the evening, a 90-feet compound wall of a housing society collapsed in the Pokhran Road area, damaging three cars, he said.

Also Read | Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Based Toyota's Urban Cruiser Sub-Compact SUV Nameplate Officially Announced.

In Palghar, there were cases of tree falling and also tin rooftops getting blown away or damaged in heavy winds, said chief of the Disaster Control Cell of Palghar, Vivekanand Kadam.

He said there were no reports of casualties.

Around 200 fishing boats have already gone into the sea since August 1, Vivekanand Kadam said.

Meanwhile, Pune district experienced moderate rainfall on Tuesday after a dry spell.

An IMD scientist said moderate rains with isolated heavy showers are likely in the next 3 to 4 days in the western Maharashtra district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)