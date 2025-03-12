Imphal, Mar 12 (PTI) Three persons, who were recently arrested from Uttarakhand for allegedly impersonating Union Home Minister Amit Shah's son and promising several Manipur MLAs the chief ministerial post in lieu of money, were brought here, police said on Wednesday.

After the imposition of the President's rule in Manipur, several legislators had received phone calls from the three accused, who allegedly identified themselves as Shah's son Jay Shah and offered them a chief ministerial position for a sum of Rs 4 crore, a senior officer said.

"Three individuals arrested earlier in Uttarakhand were brought to Imphal by the Manipur Police, following an investigation in connection with two FIRs registered at Imphal Police Station," a police statement said.

The accused had made phone calls to several MLAs of Manipur in February, following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister of the northeastern state, it said.

"They impersonated Jay Shah, son of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and had asked the MLAs for huge funds promising that they would be considered for the post of CM," the statement said.

They have been identified as Uvaish Ahmed, a native of Nidhauri Kala in Uttar Pradesh's Etah district, Gaurav Nath and Priyansu Pant. Both hail from Ghazipur in East Delhi, the Manipur Police said.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic violence between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups in Manipur since May 2023.

The Centre had imposed the President's rule in the state on February 13 after N Biren Singh resigned. The state assembly, which has a tenure till 2027, has been put under suspended animation.

