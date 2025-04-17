New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma on Wednesday accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of appeasing Muslim voters for electoral gains and neglecting the Hindus amid violence in Murshidabad against the Waqf Amendment Act.

Violence broke out in Murshidabad during a protest of the Muslim community against the Waqf Amendment Act on April 11. The protests turned violent, resulting in the death of a father-son duo and injuries to several others, with widespread property damage. One person was also killed in the police firing.

Several families have been displaced, with many migrating to Jharkhand's Pakur district, while others have taken refuge in relief camps set up in Malda.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "Her (Mamata) politics is based on that. How would she contest the election if she didn't do this? There is a vast Muslim vote there and voters have been readied, even falsely. Bangladeshis have been made voters. If she doesn't appease them, how will she manage? This is appeasement."

"Did she ever tell Hindus that she would become their voice? Hindus should understand who they are voting for. Someone who doesn't stand with them," she added.

Rekha Sharma's remarks came after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee earlier today met with Muslim clerics and religious leaders from across the state amid rising protests against the Waqf Amendment Act.

The Opposition has been protesting against the Waqf Act, the BJP has launched a 'Waqf Reforms Awareness Campaign', which will run from April 20 to May 5. The initiative will tell the benefits of the Waqf Act to the Muslim community.

Following the violence in Bengal, Union Ministry of Home Affairs deployed nearly nine companies, at least 900 personnel, of the Border Security Force in Murshidabad. Of these nine companies, 300 BSF personnel are locally available, with additional companies at the request of the state government.

So far, 150 people have been arrested in connection with the Murshidabad violence, and adequate police forces have been deployed in Samserganj, Dhuliyan, and other affected areas of Murshidabad, West Bengal Police said.

On Monday, the West Bengal police said that the situation in the violence-hit areas of Murshidabad was normal and urged people not to believe any rumours.

Additional Director General of Police, South Bengal Police, Supratim Sarkar said, "The situation is normal now. Everyone is safe. The CRPF, state police, and joint forces are deployed. The DGP of West Bengal police himself was present at the Samserganj police station. We request everyone not to go through rumours. We opened a control room. Anyone facing any issue can contact us at any time." (ANI)

