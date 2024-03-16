Chennai, Mar 16 (PTI) The Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha Constituency has seen high-profile poll battles between the DMK and the Vanniyar community-dominated PMK, and the AIADMK too, in the past. But this time a keen tussle is on the cards with the opposition AIADMK keen on reviving ties with its erstwhile allies, the PMK and the DMDK.

For its part, the DMK is confident of retaining the seat won by its leader T R Baalu in the 2019 poll by securing 7,93,281 votes trouncing his nearest rival from the PMK A Vaithilangam who secured 2,85,326 votes. The Lok Sabha elections will be held on April 19 in Tamil Nadu.

Baalu had won from this constituency in 2009 when he defeated PMK's A K Moorthy by a slender margin.

In 2014, K N Ramachandran of the AIADMK won by securing 5,45,820 votes and he defeated the arch-rival S Jagathrakshakan from the DMK who polled 4,43,174 votes.

In 2004 DMK's A Krishnaswamy won by defeating AIADMK's P Venugopal in this constituency which is more urban in nature accounting for a large chunk of portions from the city's suburbs.

The constituency contains the Assembly segments of Maduravoyal, Ambattur and Alandur (in Chennai), Sriperumbudur in Kancheepuram district, and Pallavaram and Tambaram (Chennai suburbs) in Chengalpattu district.

Though the burgeoning facilities catering to the growing industrial needs are altering the geographical profile of the highly industrialised constituency in the suburbs of Chennai, the Sriperumbudur Lok Sabha seat is overflowing with its cup of woes.

Summer, most invariably, brings with it water problems in several areas of the constituency abutting Chennai. The residents depend on tanker lorries for water. Traffic congestion and narrow roads are other civic issues afflicting the people. Vanishing farmlands and fading pastoral elegance present a subdued glitter to the constituency.

Sriperumbudur has been attracting huge investments due to its proximity to Chennai. This apart, the rapid growth in the industrial corridor between Sriperumbudur and Oragadam has led to an increase in the workforce including women, triggering a migration from the districts. The sudden influx of workers in turn brought into sharp focus the need to provide accommodation for thousands of workers.

The Apple iPhone manufacturing facility has contributed towards making Sriperumbudur, the birthplace of Vaishnavite saint Sri Ramanuja the electronics capital of India and a vital link in the global supply chain. The town boasts of top companies such as Foxconn, Ford, Samsung, and Saint-Gobain, besides industrial parks.

Sriperumbudur was also the place where former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated in 1991 by a woman suicide bomber of the LTTE.

