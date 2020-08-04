New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 10:15 pm:

NATION

DEL127 DEF-SINOINDIA-LADAKH-REVIEW

Top Indian military and strategic brass review situation in eastern Ladakh

New Delhi: India's top military and strategic brass on Tuesday reviewed the overall situation in eastern Ladakh amid indications that the latest round of talks between senior military commanders of Indian and Chinese armies on the next phase of disengagement of troops may not have produced encouraging results, people familiar with the developments said.

DEL123 LDALL INDOPAK-MAP

India slams Pakistan; Dismisses its 'so-called new political map' as exercise in 'political absurdity'

New Delhi/Islamabad: India on Tuesday slammed Pakistan for unveiling a "so-called new political map" which claimed Jammu and Kashmir and parts of Gujarat as its territories, asserting that it is a "political absurdity" and these "ridiculous assertions" have neither legal validity nor international credibility.

DEL125 AYODHYA-LDVANI

My belief Ram Mandir will represent India as strong, prosperous, harmonious nation with justice for all and exclusion of none: Advani

New Delhi: A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi lays the foundation stone for a Ram temple in Ayodhya, veteran BJP leader L K Advani on Tuesday said it is a historic and an emotional day for him and for all Indians, as he recalled the "pivotal duty" he performed in carrying out the Ram Rath Yatra from Somnath to Ayodhya in 1990.

DEL95 PM-LD AYODHYA

PM to attend foundation stone laying ceremony of Ram temple in Ayodhya: PMO

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday attend a public function on laying of the foundation stone of 'Shree Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir' at Ayodhya, the Prime Minister's Office said.

DEL128 VIRUS-VACCINE-TRIALS

Human clinical trials of indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine candidates move to Phase 2: ICMR

New Delhi: The Phase 1 human clinical trials of two COVID-19 vaccine candidates developed indigenously by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with ICMR and Zydus Cadila Ltd have been completed and the trials have moved to Phase 2, ICMR Director General Balram Bhargava said on Tuesday.

DEL122 LD WEATHER

Red alert issued for 'extremely heavy' rains in Mumbai; 6 more die in Bihar floods

New Delhi: Six more flood-related deaths were reported in Bihar on Tuesday, while heavy showers crippled Maharashtra's Mumbai and its neighbouring areas, and a 'red' alert was issued for "extremely heavy" rainfall in the city for Wednesday.

DEL119 LDALL UPSC

IRS officer Pradeep Singh tops civil services exam 2019; Pratibha Verma leads among women

New Delhi: IRS officer Pradeep Singh ranked first while Pratibha Verma topped among the women in the list of 829 candidates who have qualified for the prestigious civil services in the results announced by the Union Public Service Commission on Tuesday.

DEL124 JK-LD CURFEW

Restrictions in Kashmir valley on first anniversary of revocation of special status

Srinagar: Restrictions, mainly due to the COVID-19 pandemic, were enforced in the Kashmir valley a day ahead of the first anniversary of revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir which has not been accepted by mainstream regional parties with the National Conference dubbing it as a "day of mourning".

DEL83 RAJASTHAN-PILOT-MLAs

Won't compromise on self-respect, fight against 'dictatorial' working style of Gehlot: MLAs in Pilot camp

New Delhi: Asserting that neither former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot nor the MLAs supporting him have spoken against the top Congress leadership or the party, three legislators backing Pilot on Tuesday said their fight is about "self-respect", and against the "dictatorial" working style of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

DEL101 RAHUL-ECONOMY

People's trust and confidence in economy have evaporated: Rahul

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday attacked the government on the state of the economy, saying people's trust and confidence in the economy have evaporated and the situation has deteriorated.

DEL93 NIA-KERALA-GOLD-ARREST

NIA arrests 2 more persons in Kerala gold smuggling case

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested two more persons in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case, taking the total number of arrested accused in the high-profile case to 12, an official said on Tuesday.

DEL126 JK-GRENADE

Grenade attack on Pulwama police post, 3 cops injured

Srinagar: Three policemen received minor injuries on Tuesday in a grenade attack by militants on a police post in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said.

LEGAL

LGD20 VIRUS-DL-HC-TESTING

AAP govt resistance to monitoring of testing in Delhi disapproved by HC

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday disapproved of the AAP government "resistance" to monitoring of its COVID-19 testing strategy, saying the administration appears to have developed "cold feet" as it was questioning maintainability of a plea for augmenting of testing numbers in the national capital on "technical" grounds.

FOREIGN

FGN14 US-H1B

Trump signs executive order against hiring H-1B visa holders for federal contracts

Washington: In another huge blow to Indian IT professionals eyeing the US job market, President Donald Trump has signed an executive order asking federal agencies to hire Americans and preventing them from contracting or subcontracting foreign workers, mainly those with H-1B visas. By Lalit K Jha PTI

