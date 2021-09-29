New Delhi/Kanpur, Sep 29 (PTI) Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry will prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for an elevated Ganga link expressway in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur city, an official said on Wednesday.

The proposed elevated road corridor will be over a 30-km stretch on National Highway-34 which passes through the city and would connect its interior areas with the Ganga barrage, Kanpur Divisional Commissioner Raj Shekhar said.

"Neeraj Srivastava, coordinator of the high-level joint development committee, met Additional Secretary, Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Amit Kumar Ghosh and presented the plan to him in Delhi," he added.

The divisional commissioner said since NH-34 passes through a densely populated area, it affects the traffic movement in the industrialised city, adding that the project would be a "boon" for Kanpur.

"Additional Secretary Amit Kumar Ghosh agreed on the funding of this project but said that all clearances related to various departments at the state level will have to be provided to them," he said.

"Neeraj Srivastava requested Ghosh for preparation of the DPR by the ministry, for which he has given his consent but asked him to re-examine the project's alignment in a way that Ganga river falls in minimum part of the road corridor," Shekhar said.

He further said the project was conceptualised in 2018 and had got approvals at the state level but eventually lost momentum. The effort is to revive and complete it now.

