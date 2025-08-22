Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 22 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Thursday unanimously passed a resolution recommending to the Union Government that the country's highest civilian honour, the Bharat Ratna, be conferred posthumously to Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, the founder and first Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, in recognition of his "tireless services for the development and progress of the state and the nation."

The resolution was moved as a private member's proposal by Ajay Solanki, Congress MLA from Nahan in Sirmaur district, and adopted by voice vote with support from both treasury and opposition benches.

"This House recommends to the Central Government that, in view of the tireless services rendered by the creator of Himachal and its first Chief Minister, the late Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar, for the development and progress of the nation and the state, be conferred the Bharat Ratna," the resolution stated.

Speaking on the floor of the House and later speaking to the media, Solanki said he considered himself fortunate to present the proposal.

"Dr Parmar was a leader of such vision that today Himachal is counted among the leading states of India because of the foundation he laid. When Himachal Pradesh was formed in 1948, many doubted what the hill people could achieve. Yet, bringing together 30 princely states, he created Himachal," Solanki said.

"It was because of him that Himachal attained full statehood in 1971. He never compromised on his principles, lived with unmatched simplicity, and even as Chief Minister, travelled by bus. After resigning, he returned home on the first seat of a bus, carrying his small bag, with only Rs 5,000 in his bank account. In the politics of Himachal, such examples are rare," he added.

Solanki highlighted Parmar's role in introducing the Land and Tenancy Act, spearheading land reforms, and bringing horticultural and dairy revolutions to the state.

"Today's green Himachal is the result of his visionary policies. He ensured that neither he nor his family used political power for personal gain. His entire family continues to live and serve the people. There are many instances in the country where Bharat Ratna has been conferred posthumously Dr Parmar's stature is above partisan politics, and leaders across parties salute his contributions," Solanki said.

Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania, speaking to reporters after the session, recalled Parmar's central role in shaping modern Himachal.

"As you know, Dr Parmar is regarded as the architect of Himachal Pradesh and was its first Chief Minister when it was a Part C state. Under his leadership, on April 15, 1948, 30 small princely states were merged to form Himachal Pradesh. He was also a member of the Constituent Assembly and contributed to the framing of the Constitution," Pathania said.

"Himachal became a Part C state, then a Territorial Council, and after sustained struggle, was granted an Assembly in 1963. The hill areas of Punjab were later merged into Himachal, giving the state its present form, and on January 25, 1971, it achieved full statehood with Dr. Parmar at the helm. The resolution brought by Ajay Solanki today under Rule 101 was supported by both sides of the House and passed by voice vote. This will now be sent to the Central Government. I personally feel that, given his contribution during the freedom movement and in building Himachal, he truly deserves the Bharat Ratna," he added.

Dr Yashwant Singh Parmar (1906-1981), born in Chanaur, Sirmaur district, is celebrated as the architect of Himachal Pradesh. A visionary leader, he united 30 princely states into the new entity of Himachal Pradesh in 1948, served as its first Chief Minister in its various administrative stages, and guided its journey to full statehood in 1971. Known for his integrity, simplicity, and commitment to the hill people's identity, Parmar championed land reforms, horticulture, and rural development, laying the foundation for the state's social and economic progress. (ANI)

