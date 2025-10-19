Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], October 19 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Sunday extended his heartfelt greetings to the state and the nation on the occasion of Diwali, the festival of lights.

In his message, Pathania described Diwali as one of the major Hindu festivals, celebrated with joy and devotion across the country.

As per the release, Pathania said, "Diwali is a major Hindu festival, celebrated with great joy. Pathania said that this festival symbolises mutual brotherhood and social harmony. He said that during this festival, people go door to door distributing sweets and gifts to their close friends and also strive to promote unity and mutual harmony. Pathania said that this festival celebrates the return of Lord Shri Ram to Ayodhya, and people light lamps in every home to dispel darkness and express happiness."

He further added, "People burst fireworks and firecrackers on this day; they pollute the environment, which is harmful to people's health. He urged people to exercise restraint and use them sparingly to keep the environment clean. Pathania wished happiness and prosperity to all the citizens of the state and the country and prayed to God that this year be auspicious for all."

On this occasion, Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar also wished happiness and prosperity to the citizens of the state and the country and extended his heartfelt greetings to them on Diwali.

Deepavali or Diwali is an Indian festival of lights. 'Deepa' means lamp or light, and 'Vali' means string or row, and Deepavali means rows of lights. It celebrates the victory of good over evil.

Diwali is a five-day festival that starts on Dhanteras. On Dhanteras, people buy jewellery or utensils and worship God. The second day is called Naraka Chaturdashi. It is also called Chhoti Diwali or Small Diwali.

The third day of Diwali is the main day of the celebrations. People worship Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi on this day and offer prayers to bless them with wealth and prosperity. The fourth day of Diwali is devoted to Govardhan Puja. The fifth day is called Bhai Dooj. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives by performing the Tika ceremony, and brothers give gifts to their sisters. (ANI)

