Shimla, May 16 (PTI) Cracking whip on Jawahar Lal Thakur, former MLA from Drang in Mandi district, the Himachal Pradesh BJP on Tuesday issued a show-cause notice to him for publicly criticising the party leadership for defeat in recent assembly polls.

The notice sent through email and WhatsApp to Thakur said his reported statements in press and social media had impaired the image of the party and asked him to give the explanation within seven days.

Also Read | Next Karnataka CM Announcement Tomorrow: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Likely to Announce Name for Chief Minister Post On May 17 in Bengaluru, Say Sources.

Party general secretary Rakesh Jamwal said the notice has been sent after consultations with party leaders and action would be taken if a satisfactory reply was not received within the given time.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)