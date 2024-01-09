Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 9 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday flagged off a car rally to mark hundred years of the Inner Wheel Club.

Inner Wheel is an international women's organisation founded in Manchester and aims to create friendship, service and understanding. It has clubs in over 100 countries with over 100,000 members.

On the occasion, the chief minister said that the club is helping women move forward.

"The inner wheel club plays an important role in social work. They are going to Delhi for a car rally, and I would like to congratulate them on this. This kind of work helps women move forward in society and they are respected in society," said chief minister Sukhu.

Seema Kapoor, the chairperson of the club, presented a cheque for Rs 51,000 towards the Chief Minister disaster relief fund. The organisation said a contingent of 13 cars will participate in the rally to make women aware of issues like girls' education, gender equality and women's empowerment.

Kanta Kapoor, one of the participants who has been working with the organisation for 20 years, said, "The organisation works to empower women. We try to bring women forward from every section of society. This year, Inner Wheel is completing 100 years.

"We also try to make rural women aware of girl education and gender equality. We are enthusiastic to celebrate 100 years of the Club in Delhi," Kapoor added. (ANI)

