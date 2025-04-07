Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], April 7 (ANI): Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the registration form for the farmers to sell raw turmeric grown through natural farming practices at a Minimum Support Price (MSP) of Rs 90 per kilogram.

According to a release, this initiative, announced in the 2025-26 Budget, aims to strengthen the rural economy by providing a guaranteed price for turmeric and encouraging natural farming across Himachal Pradesh. The registration will be carried out by the Department of Agriculture, which will also provide training to farmers on natural farming techniques.

Also Read | IndiGo Plane Bomb Threat: Flight 6E 5324 Lands Under Full Emergency Conditions in Mumbai Due to Bomb Threat.

The raw turmeric procured from registered farmers will be processed at the upcoming Spice Park in Hamirpur. The processed turmeric will be branded and marketed as "Himachal Haldi," offering both quality assurance and a unique identity in the market. "For the first time, government agencies will directly procure raw turmeric from farmers, which will be a game-changer for their livelihoods and ensure immediate cash flow, in the rural sector," said the Chief Minister.

He said that the state government is "also procuring naturally grown wheat at Rs 60 per kg and maize at Rs. 40 per kg. Additionally, over the last two years, the state has increased the milk procurement price by Rs. 21 per litre. Cow milk is now procured at Rs 51 per litre, and buffalo milk at Rs. 61 per litre."

Also Read | Varanasi Shocker: 19-Year-Old Woman Allegedly Gang-Raped by 23 People Over 6 Days Across Multiple Locations Including Hotels and Hookah Bars, 6 Arrested.

Currently, turmeric is cultivated across approximately 2,042.5 hectares in the state, yielding around 24,995 metric tons annually.

The major turmeric-producing districts include Hamirpur, Kangra, Bilaspur, Sirmaur, Mandi, and Solan. Turmeric has emerged as a promising livelihood option due to its high medicinal value, especially post-COVID-19, and growing demand in both domestic and International markets. Given its natural resistance to wild and stray animals, especially monkeys, and its lower labour requirements and longer post-harvest shelf life, turmeric cultivation aligns well with the challenges faced by Himachali farmers, the release said.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani, Kasauli MLA Vinod Sultanpur, Vice Chairman of H.P. Forest Development Corporation Kehar Singh Khachi, and Secretary (Agriculture) C. Paulrasu were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)