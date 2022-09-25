Solan (Himachal Pradesh) [India], September 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated the Sports Centre of Pinegrove School in the Kasauli area of Solan district on Sunday.

This complex has been constructed at a cost of Rs. 18 crore.

While addressing the students, teachers and parents, Chief Minister appreciated the glorious journey of the Pinegrove School. He suggested the management of the school to come up with a pictorial compilation in form of a booklet based on the theme, 'Pinegrove: Tub aur Ab' so that the people could be apprised regarding the eventful developmental journey of Pinegrove institution.

He said that starting from scratch, the school today has emerged as one of the premier co-educational institutions not only in the region but also in the country.

Jai Ram Thakur said that working hard to make one's dream come true could be learned from Capt. A.J. Singh as he not only strived hard to make his dream come true but set an example that one can achieve what one can dream. He said that it was vital that the institution ensured all-round development of the students.

While lauding the art of inspiring the students in Capt. A.J. Singh, Chief Minister said that this quality of the captain was going a long way in motivating the students to give their best. He said that it was the dedication and commitment of Capt. A.J. Singh that this premier institution had come up with world-class infrastructure in the state. He said that the Sports complex had three badminton courts, a basketball court, a 25-meter swimming pool, a shooting range, an indoor Gym, a Billiards court and other modern facilities. He said that this Sports complex would provide world-class sporting facilities to the students of the school.

Jai Ram Thakur said that hard work and determination always pay. He said that the children must set a goal for themselves and work hard to achieve the same. He said that the students were fortunate to study in such an institution. He expressed hope that the institution would progress by leaps and bounds and prove a major asset to the State.

He also appreciated the colourful cultural programme presented by the students of the school.

The Chief Minister also honoured the dedicated workers of the institution who had played a key role in the coming up of this Sports Centre.

Health Minister Dr Rajeev Saizal, while speaking on the occasion, said that Pinegrove was one of the best schools in the country as the management of this institution always strives to ensure that the students excel in every field. He said that the school over these years had maintained high standards in education and other co-curricular activities.

Video messages of Member of Parliament and BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Minister Anurag Thakur were also screened on the occasion.

Executive Director of Pinegrove School Capt. A.J.Singh welcomed the Chief Minister and other dignitaries on the occasion. He also detailed the glorious journey of the Pinegrove school from the year 1991, from six rooms and 18 children.

Singh said the credit for this goes to the hard work of the teachers and the faith of the students and parents in the school. He said that great institutions were not only about infrastructure, as the thing that matters was the quality of education and atmosphere provided by the institutions.

MLA Doon Paramjeet Singh Pammi, former MLA Vinod Chandel, Chairman RERA Dr Srikant Baldi, Special Secretary Rajeshwar Goyal, Deputy Commissioner Solan Kritika Kulhari, Superintendent of Police Virender Sharma, Samiksha, and other officers of the Pinegrove School were present on the occasion among others. (ANI)

