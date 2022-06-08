Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur on Tuesday took stock of the arrangements for the All-India Chief Secretaries Conference, scheduled to be organized on the 16th and 17th of this month at Dharamshala, which is likely to be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Chief Minister inspected the arrangements and took stock of the progress. He directed the district administration and authorities concerned to complete the arrangements in all respects well in time. He also visited Central University campus and Circuit House.

Also Read | Delhi: Man Held With Foreign Currencies Worth Approximately Rs 2.7 Crores at Punjabi Bagh West Metro Station.

Earlier, on his arrival at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) ground, he spoke to the media and termed it a matter of pride for the state that within a period of a week, President of India Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are visiting Himachal Pradesh.

MP and State BJP President Suresh Kashyap, State BJP Organising Secretary Pawan Rana and State BJP General Secretary Trilok Kapoor were also present on the occasion among others.

Also Read | World Bank Cuts India's 2022-23 Growth to 7.5%, Still on Top Spot As World's Fastest-Growing Economy.

"Honorable President Ram Nath Kovind ji and Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji are visiting Dharamshala in Devbhoomi Himachal. In view of this, today visited HPCA Stadium, the venue of the proposed All India Chief Secretary conference in Dharamsala on 16th and 17th June," Thakur tweeted in Hindi.

"Took stock of various preparations at the conference venue and directed the district administration and concerned officials to complete all the arrangements in a time bound manner," the Chief Minister added in his tweet.

The Prime Minister recently paid a visit to the hill state on the occasion of the eighth anniversary of his government at the Centre and held a roadshow in Shimla. During his roadshow in Shimla, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday stopped his car to accept a painting of his mother made by a girl.

PM Modi arrived in Shimla to participate in the 'Garib Kalyan Sammelan'. He released Rs 21,000 crore to more than 10 crore beneficiary farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme.

Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of different government schemes at the event. The event to mark the eighth anniversary of the NDA government at the Centre was held at Ridge Maidan in Shimla.

Notably, Himachal is set to go to polls later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)