Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 9 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu urged Union Minister of Power, New and Renewable Energy, RK Singh to enhance the state's share in the power projects that were commissioned 25 years back and have completed their loan repayments, an official statement said, adding, "that the state is looking forward for the generation of green hydrogen.

"He said that state share must be enhanced from 12 to 15 percent," the statement informed.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Directs Officials to Operationalise All Announced Schemes by Year End.

According to an official, CM Sukhu expressed his concerns during a meeting with the union minister held late Wednesday evening.

According to CMO officials, The Union Minister was apprised that around 12000 MW of hydropower potential in the State was yet to be harnessed.

Also Read | Delhi Wall Collapse: One Dead As Church Building Wall Collapses in Shakurpur.

"Hydropower development is the key engine to the economic growth of the State of Himachal Pradesh, as it makes a direct and significant contribution to the economy in terms of revenue generation, employment opportunities, and enhancing the quality of life", Chief Minister said adding, "that the state also has ample scope for setting up solar projects.

"State Government has now relaxed the rules and procedures for the investors and Deputy Commissioners have been empowered to accord permission. The state government is committed to accord all necessary permissions in a time-bound manner, especially in the energy sector, and to ease the process for applying," CM Sukhu said.

Chief Minister said that Government was mulling making agreements with the power projects in stages. "The first part will be for the period of loan repayment and the second part will be after the loan repayment is over on part of the power project," CM added.

Chief Minister also raised the issue of the Luhri power project being executed by SJVNL and advocated for fresh agreement for enhancing the state share as the project is fully viable, it informed.

Chief Minister said that the Supreme Court has passed its verdict in favor of the State Government pertaining to payment of arrears and its share by the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). "He said that BBMB should be directed to pay the arrears to the State Government immediately, "CM Sukhu said, informed the statement.

"He also apprised that the lease period of Shanan project was now over and it will be taken over by the State Government for further execution soon," the statement said.

CM Sukhu said that the Union Minister has assured with regard to setting up of Green Energy Plant in Spiti area of the state on the analogy of Leh. "The e-charging stations for electric vehicles will also be set up throughout the State so that the target of becoming Green Energy State by 2025 could be achieved. For setting up e-charging stations, the state government will provide land and power," CM Sukhu added.

Detailed project reports for the transmission line will also be prepared to evacuate the green energy. "Chief Minister told that the state is looking forward for the generation of green hydrogen adding that the Himachal Pradesh is the only state which is power surplus state. The state will execute the power project on revenue sharing basis," Sukhu said, the statement informed.

Chief Minister honored the Union Minister on this occasion and also invited to visit Himachal Pradesh.

Chief Parliamentary Secretaries Sunder Singh Thakur and Sanjay Awasthi, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Bharat Khera, Resident Commissioner, Meera Mohanty and Principal Private Secretary to Chief Minister Vivek Bhatia were also present in the meeting, it added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)