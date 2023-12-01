Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 1 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh government has secured two prestigious awards at the 12th edition of the Digital Transformation Conclave and Awards 2023, recently held at Leh.

The event, organized by GovConnect and ilouge Media in collaboration with the Information Technology Department of the Union Territory of Ladakh, recognized outstanding contributions to the Digital Transformation in the Government Sector.

The Secretary (Digital Technologies and Governance) and Secretary to Chief Minister, Abhishek Jain, received the both awards on behalf of the State. These awards are an acknowledgement of the State's commitment to leveraging digital technologies for the betterment of governance and public services.

The awards conferred upon the State for the initiatives of the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 and the HimParivar Project, both under the ambit of the Department of Digital Technologies and Governance (DT&G).

While congratulating the DT&G, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that these awards stand as a testament to efforts of the state government in fostering digital transformation. "The state continues to set benchmarks in leveraging technology for governance and public welfare, positioning itself as a frontrunner in the digital technologies," said Sukhu.

The Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 is a centralized public grievances redressal platform in the State. This platform has successfully streamlined the process for addressing public grievances, offering a user-friendly and accessible mechanism for citizens to address their grievances which can be filed via toll free number, web application and mobile application.

As of now 6,04,557 complaints have been dealt by the platform pertaining to 90 departments encompassing 10,000 officers. Of these, 5,93,693 (98 per cent) complaints have been successfully disposed of, with 4,25,067 (70 per cent) being disposed of with citizen satisfaction. This is amongst the highest in such centralized grievance redressal helplines being run across the country.

Further, CM Helpline is also being integrated with - 181 Women Helpline, HRTC Helpline, 1077 Disaster Response, GST Helpline, Counselling for Drug De-addiction, etc. to make it a centralized call center for the state. Further to enhance the outreach of CM Helpline, a WhatsApp chatbot is also being introduced.

Meanwhile, the HimParivar Project is an Entitlement-based management system that is being developed as an integrated state social registry. This initiative signifies the state's forward-looking approach to utilising technology for the comprehensive management of social welfare programmes.

The initiative proposes to utilise the socio-economic data of citizens to inform and assist them in accessing government services and benefits they are eligible for and provide all such information in one unified interface.

The project shall also serve as a data repository to provide information for effective decision-making and policy formulation for future programmes. (ANI)

