Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 15 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Saturday visited Indira Gandhi Medical College & Hospital (IGMC), Shimla to enquire about the well-being of former legislator Bamber Thakur, who sustained gunshot injuries on Friday at Bilaspur.

The Chief Minister wished him a speedy recovery.

In conversation with media persons, the Chief Minister said that doctors are giving him the best treatment and that he is out of danger. He said that this is a highly serious matter and police have been directed to take swift action against the perpetrators. "The police have conducted raids overnight leading to the arrest of some suspects linked to this incident," he said, assuring that stern action would be taken against those responsible.

Responding to a question, CM Sukhu said, "Protest is a democratic right of Opposition, but they must also cooperate with the Government. The first question is how the drug mafia was allowed to flourish in the State. Due to the earnest efforts of our government, drug cases have dropped by 30 per cent. I have ordered a crackdown on the drug mafia in a recent meeting and the state government will introduce Bills in the ongoing Budget session of Vidhan Sabha to impose stringent measures against organised crimes and drug networks."

Speaker, Vidhan Sabha Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Health and Family Welfare Minister (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil, Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan and MLA Harish Janartha also accompanied the Chief Minister.

Former Congress MLA Bumber Thakur was shot at by unidentified assailants at his residence in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, police said on Friday. Two other people, including his bodyguard, were reportedly injured in the attack.

Bumber Thakur, who was hospitalised after being shot at his home in Bilaspur on the day of Holi, said that it was the handiwork of "drug traffickers".

Thakur, who is recuperating at the IGMC Shimla Hospital, told ANI, "Drug traffickers shot at me, it is their work."

Further, Thakur alleged that local leaders were protecting these drug smugglers. The former MLA claimed that these leaders had even tried to involve his sons in drugs, an attempt from which his son managed to extricate himself.

"Local leaders and drug smugglers in Bilaspur have become akin to major power brokers. Their properties should be confiscated, and they should face the death penalty," Thakur said.

"I feel that my family is under threat from these drug traffickers and leaders. I am once again demanding security from the Chief Minister. Although I have been provided security, my family also needs protection. I have applied for a personal arms licence with the Home Department, which is still pending with the Home Secretary. Had I been armed, I might have been able to save myself. I urge the Chief Minister to expedite this clearance," he said. (ANI)

