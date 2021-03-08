Solan, March 8: Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Sunday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of projects worth Rs 34 crore in Solan.

He inaugurated the augmentation of Lift Water Supply Scheme Badron, Gram Panchayat Satrol, tehsil Kandaghat constructed by spending an amount of Rs 1.41 crore and Rs 93 lakh COVID ICU at Regional Hospital Solan, according to a press release.

Speaking at Abhinandan Samaroh at Thodo ground here the Chief Minister said that the formation of Municipal Corporation in Solan would ensure proper planning and systematic development of the town would ensure proper planning and systematic development of the town so that the town maintains its old glory and fame.

"Solan is one of the most centrally located and lively town of Himachal which is attracting people from all parts of the state to settle here due to its pleasant environment," he said.

"Solan is one of the most centrally located and lively town of Himachal which is attracting people from all parts of the state to settle here due to its pleasant environment," he said.

सोलन को विकास की दृष्टि से संवारने के लिए हम कोई कसर नहीं छोड़ रहे हैं। इसी कड़ी में आज हमने सोलन विधानसभा क्षेत्र में 34 करोड़ की लागत वाले विकास कार्यों के शुभारंभ किए। विकास परियोजनाओं के शुभारंभ करने के उपरांत हमने ठोडो मैदान में जनसभा को संबोधित किया। pic.twitter.com/FcW5koVn5l — Jairam Thakur (@jairamthakurbjp) March 7, 2021

He further said that with this the need has been felt to ensure planned, systemic and proper development of the town. He said that it was thus decided by the present State Government to upgrade the Municipal Council of Solan into Municipal Corporation.

The Chief Minister said that the present State Government constituted 412 new gram panchayats, seven Nagar Panchayats and three Municipal Corporations in the state to ensure active participation of the people in the grassroots institutions of democracy.

The constitution of three new Municipal Corporations at Solan, Palampur and Mandi was also vital to ensure that all these towns could be developed in a planned and systemic manner, he added.

He said that this decision of the State Government has fulfilled the long pending demand of the people of all these three towns of the state.

Thakur urged the people of Solan to ensure the victory of BJP candidates in the Municipal Corporation elections so that the pace of development goes uninterrupted.

He said that people of the state had given their massive support to the BJP in the Lok Sabha elections, in which BJP not only won all four seats but created a record by winning all the seats with a record margin.

The Chief Minister further said that several schemes such as Jan Manch, Chief Minister's Helpline 1100, Sahara Yojna, Gharini Suvidha Yojana, Him Care etc have immensely benefited the people of the state. The annual budget presented on Saturday was aimed at the welfare of all sections of the society, he added.

On the occasion, he announced Rs 2 crore for Transport Nagar Solan, Rs 2 crore for three new parking at Solan, Rs 2 crore for planned development of seventeen wards of the Municipal Corporation, Solan.

He said that a CT Scan and Digital X-Ray plant would be established in Civil Hospital Solan. Adequate posts of doctors would be filled in Solan and Kandaghat hospitals.Apart from this, work on Kandaghat stadium and indoor stadium Solan would be taken in hand soon, he added, the press release said.

