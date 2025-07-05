By Anamika Tiwari

Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 5 (ANI): The death toll in Mandi district has risen to 14 amid widespread destruction and loss of lives caused by cloudbursts and flash floods triggered by heavy rainfall. The most affected areas are Thunag subdivision, Karsog Gohar subdivision and Dharampur subdivision, DC Mandi, Apoorv Devgan, said.

Thirty-one people are reported missing following a devastating cloudburst on the intervening night of June 30 and July 1. The disaster triggered widespread destruction, leaving several remote villages cut off and several families displaced.

"Entire households were swept away, cattle perished, and roads, water supply lines, communication networks, and electricity infrastructure were badly damaged. Locals reported immense hardship, with many struggling to find food and shelter after losing everything in the sudden deluge," DC Mandi Apoorv Devgan said.

"People were left with nothing--no homes, no food, no electricity. Entire markets and houses were reduced to rubble. Survival became the priority," he said.

Amid the destruction, volunteers and local organizations have stepped up to support the victims. In a notable humanitarian gesture, the Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal of Nachan Vidhan Sabha distributed ration kits to affected families in the Seraj region.

Speaking to the ANI, Rajkumar Thakur, President of Chail Chowk Vyapar Mandal, said, "We have distributed kits to around 110 affected families in Seraj Vidhan Sabha. Each kit contains enough ration to support a small family for 10 to 15 days. This is our way of standing in solidarity with those who have lost everything."

Seraj constituency, home to several remote and mountainous villages, bore the brunt of the disaster. Access remains difficult in many areas due to landslides and damaged roads, hampering rescue and relief efforts by the administration and armed forces.

With weather agencies forecasting more rain in the coming days, authorities remain on high alert. Rescue operations continue as teams from the NDRF, SDRF, and Army try to reach the most severely affected villages.

Earlier, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday announced a series of relief measures, including Rs 5,000 per month as rental assistance for families displaced by the natural calamity.

Addressing the media in Shimla after a high-level review meeting with the deputy speaker and other ministers, the Himachal CM stated that the state is facing "disaster like a war".

"We reviewed the entire situation in the state caused by the current natural disaster. After evaluating the situation, we have decided that families who are staying in relief shelters and find rental accommodation in their villages will be given Rs 5,000 per month by the Himachal Pradesh government," said Sukhu. (ANI)

