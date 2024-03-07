Kullu (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 7 (ANI): A fire broke out at a double-storey house in the Kullu district on Thursday.

Visuals show fume of smoke coming out of the residence in the Deodhar village.

Also Read | CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians to Russia-Ukraine War Zone.

The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Further details into the fire incident are awaited. (ANI)

Also Read | International Women’s Day 2024 Celebrations: Chandrayaan-3 Moon Mission’s ‘Women Stars’ To Be Feted in Mumbai.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)