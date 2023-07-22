Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 22 (ANI): In the wake of devastating rains and havoc in Himachal Pradesh, the Disaster Management Authority on Saturday stated that so far, a loss of Rs 5077.41 crore has been estimated in the state.

The State Disaster Management Authority also noted that there have been 66 incidents of landslides in the state, besides 47 incidents of flash floods.

Also Read | 'Male' Gorilla Gives Birth at US Zoo Leaving Staff Members With Sweet Surprise.

According to the latest data from the Disaster Management Authority, "The monsoon has claimed 154 lives since its onset on June 24 in Himachal Pradesh. Till now, 15 people are missing, and 187 people have been injured."

Meanwhile, 592 houses have been damaged, besides 5265 houses have been partially damaged. 235 shops have been damaged in the state, while 1616 cow sheds have been damaged due to rain and floods.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Election Commission of India Team Likely to Visit West Bengal on August 19.

Over 650 roads, including three national highways, are also closed after record monsoon rains led to massive waterlogging, road caves-in, collapsed homes, and gridlocked traffic in Himachal Pradesh.

Earlier, CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed concerns over the possibility of nearly Rs 5,000 crore in losses due to floods in the state. The Chief Minister stated that compensation of Rs 1,45,000 has been provided to those whose houses were completely damaged and Rs 1 lakh to those with partially damaged houses.

"I have never seen such a situation in the past years. We have given Rs 1,45,000 to people whose houses have been damaged completely, and those whose houses are partially damaged have been compensated with Rs 1 lakh," CM Sukhu said.

Himachal Leader of opposition Jairam Thakur also visited the flood affected Sainj Valley in Kullu and said that state government should speed up relief and rehabilitation works in the area.

Former Himachal CM Jairam Thakur said that that the condition of this area is very bad and said that almost no work has been done in the name of relief.

"The disaster ruined people's lifetime's earnings. People have become homeless. Many such families were also found who are still living in the same clothes in which they came out of the house on the day of disaster. There is a need to speed up the relief and rescue operations. Those who do not have a home to live in, where will they go?," Jairam Thakur said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)