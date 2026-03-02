New Delhi [India], March 2 (ANI): The India Electronics & Semiconductor Association (IESA) inaugurated the Vision Summit 2026 in Bengaluru on February 25, establishing a strategic framework to transition India from a design-centric hub to a comprehensive "Product Nation".

According to IESA, the two-day event focused on the theme "Design to Manufacturing: Synergy of Product, Production and Skill". The summit gathered representatives from government, industry, and academia to address the integration of domestic chip design with scalable manufacturing capabilities.

A central development at the summit was the official formation of the Indian Design, Semiconductors, Packaging and Systems (IDSPS) division under IESA. This new entity, led by CEO Prof. Rao Tummala, is tasked with building long-term research and development for manufacturing technology needs over the next decade.

"India has already demonstrated global leadership in semiconductor design. The next step is clear -- we must complete the value chain. We must create, build, and manufacture world-class products at scale, with uncompromising quality and a deeply skilled workforce to sustain that growth. India has the engineering talent to power the world. What we now need is the resolve to innovate boldly, the discipline to manufacture competitively, and the foresight to skill our people continuously -- not just for India, but for the global technology ecosystem," said Ashok Chandak, President, IESA, in his inaugural address.

"In ISM 2.0, support for design, manufacturing and packaging will continue and will further expand for semiconductor ecosystem development. Research and Development (R&D) in cutting-edge technologies and skilling will also be the key focus areas. India Semiconductor Mission is not only a government initiative; this is a journey of all stakeholders with a resolve to build a resilient, trusted, and future-ready supply chain that brings stability not just to one nation, but to the world," said Amitesh Kumar Sinha, CEO & Additional Secretary, ISM, MeitY, addressing the summit.

"Through the strategic trade agreements, market access negotiations and export promotion frameworks, we are expanding opportunities for India's electronics and semiconductor industry in the global markets. Our objective is not just participation, but leadership in targeted segments of the global electronics trade ecosystem," said Manish Chadha, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, at his inaugural address.

"We're already at $1 trillion -- not by 2030, but as of today, if we take into account the chips being designed and manufactured in-house by hyperscalers and major system companies-the industry has already crossed that threshold. So today, I'm putting a new stake in the ground: $2 trillion by 2035. That's not a hope. That's a strategic projection grounded in where this industry is heading -- driven by AI, advanced packaging, and the insatiable demand for compute at every layer of the technology stack," said Ajit Manocha, CEO and President, SEMI at the inauguration.

Ruchir Dixit, Chairperson IESA, said, "This summit brings together 'industry leaders, government policymakers, global investors, start-up innovators, academia, and ecosystem partners' -- all united by a shared purpose: 'to transform India into a global hub for semiconductor design, manufacturing, and innovation.'"

On the regional level, Rahul Sharanappa Sankanur, Director of the Department of ITBT for the Government of Karnataka, stated, "The electronics and semiconductor sector is perhaps the clearest example of what coordinated national intent can truly achieve. In over three decades of my association with this industry, I have never witnessed such an extraordinary alignment of vision and execution -- with multiple central ministries, including MeitY, the Ministry of Commerce, and the Department of Science & Technology, working in sync with nine proactive state governments and industries under harmonised electronics and semiconductor policies." (ANI)

