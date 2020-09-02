Shimla, Sep 2 (PTI) One more COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Himachal Pradesh on Wednesday, taking the death toll to 42, while 161 new cases pushed the infection tally in the state to 6,417, officials said.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 1,613, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) R D Dhiman said.

One COVID-19 death was reported from Una on Wednesday, the state health department said.

Solan accounts for nine of the total COVID-19 deaths in the state, followed by Kangra (eight), Mandi (seven), Hamirpur (five), Chamba and Shimla (four each), Una (three) and Sirmaur (two).

The deaths include that of a 70-year-old Delhi woman, who had stayed at a guest house in Solan's Baddi. She died at the PGIMER in Chandigarh on April 2.

The state health department initially showed her death in its records but it stopped doing so later, stating that according to protocol, her death should be included in Chandigarh, where she had tested positive for the disease.

However, authorities in Chandigarh said the death of the woman should be included in the records of HP, from where she was referred.

Of the fresh 161 cases, 41 were reported from Kangra, 36 from Solan, 23 from Hamirpur, 15 from Kinnaur, 13 from Shimla, ten from Una, nine from Chamba, seven from Sirmaur, three from Bilaspur, two each from Kullu and Mandi, Dhiman said.

Meanwhile, 69 more patients recovered from the infection on Wednesday -- 32 in Una, 15 in Solan, 12 in Kangra, six in Bilaspur and four in Chamba.

With this, the total number of recoveries in the state has risen to 4,716, Dhiman said, adding that 44 patients have migrated.

Solan has the highest number of active cases in the state at 319, followed by Sirmaur (309), Kangra (267), Una (151), Hamirpur (142), Bilaspur (138), Shimla (106), Chamba (84), Kullu (46), Kinnaur-- (34), Mandi (25) and Lahaul-Spiti (one).

