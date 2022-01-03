Shimla, Jan 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh recorded 137 COVID-19 cases and one fatality due to the disease on Monday, taking the state's infection tally to 2,29,153 and its death toll to 3,862, an official said.

The fresh death was reported from Hamirpur, he added.

The number of active COVID-19 cases now stands at 621, up from 526 on Sunday.

Besides, 37 more patients recuperated from the infection, taking the count of recoveries to 2,24,641, the health official said.

