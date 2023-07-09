Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): As the heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh continued on Sunday, electricity poles and trees were uprooted in Shimla.

Following the incident, workers of the state electricity department rushed to restore the damaged poles.

CL Thakur, a worker of the electricity department said, "Trees were uprooted everywhere, We are understaffed and still pressed into service. The state government should look into the matter."

The hilly state experienced landslides and flash floods in various districts due to the rising water levels in the Beas River, resulting in the loss of several lives.

According to Meteorological Centre, Shimla, moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder at most places and very heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to continue in the districts of Shimla, Solan, Kinnaur, Sirmaur, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts.

Apart from it, two youths had a meticulous escape when their car was damaged here after a tree fell upon it.

"We were heading towards DSBT, suddenly a tree fall upon our car. My brother was driving and I was in the pillion seat. We both were unhurt, but a truck overturned in the incident," said a local, who narrowly escaped the accident caused by inclement weather and heavy rain.

Heavy rainfall continued to batter Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, leading to a rise in the water level of the Beas River, flash floods and landslides across the state.

Earlier in the day, three persons of a family were killed while two others were injured after their house collapsed due to heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Sunday, the police said.

Officials said that the incident took place in Kotgarh village of Shimla on Sunday morning.

The victims were taken out of the debris after a rescue operation and rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared them brought dead.

"The deceased have been identified as Anil, Kiran, and Swapnil, and their bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination. We are further looking into the incident," Shimla Superintendent of Police, Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi said. (ANI)

