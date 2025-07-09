Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 9 (ANI): Union Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President JP Nadda on Wednesday met people affected by the recent cloudburst and heavy rainfall in Baga village of Mandi district in Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda was accompanied by former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur during his visit to the rain-hit region.

Also Read | Maharashtra Assembly Elections Were Rigged, We Will Not Allow Same To Happen in Bihar, Says Rahul Gandhi (Watch Video).

According to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Tuesday, the ongoing monsoon fury in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far. Of these, 54 deaths were attributed to rain-triggered incidents such as landslides, cloudbursts, flash floods, and drowning, while 31 people lost their lives in road accidents.

The SDMA's cumulative report noted that since the onset of the monsoon on June 20, 2025, the state has suffered extensive damage to life, property, livestock, and infrastructure. The total estimated monetary loss to both public and private property has exceeded Rs 718 crore.

Also Read | Nagpur Rains: Schools and Colleges Closed After Heavy Rainfall, NMC Begins Rescue Operation, Dewatering After Severe Waterlogging (Watch Videos).

As per the report, 129 people have sustained injuries, 340 houses have been completely destroyed, and 10,255 animals and poultry have perished across the state.

"The monsoon has caused large-scale destruction across Himachal Pradesh, with 54 people dead in rain-linked events and 31 in separate road mishaps," an SDMA official confirmed.

Mandi district remains the worst-hit with 17 rain-related fatalities and extensive infrastructure loss, including 247 damaged homes, 149 cowsheds, and the death of 225 livestock.

An Evening Status Report issued on Tuesday mentioned that 198 roads are currently blocked, 159 electricity distribution transformers (DTRs) are out of service, and 297 water supply schemes are disrupted.

"Restoration work is underway, but the scale of damage is massive," the SDMA stated.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has appealed for caution, stating that rural areas are under extreme pressure while urban centres remain largely functional.

"We're doing everything possible to assist affected families, and proposals for compensation and infrastructure restoration will be taken up in the upcoming Cabinet meeting," the Chief Minister said during his visit to Shimla's Dhalli and Bhatta Kufar areas.

The state continues to remain on high alert as the monsoon intensifies across the hill state. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)