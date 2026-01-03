Manali (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission has taken cognisance of the death of a 19-year-old second-year college student under suspicious circumstances, amid prolonged ragging and sexual harassment.

Speaking to ANI here, Vidya Negi, Chairperson of the Himachal Pradesh Women's Commission, said that the panel had formally intervened in the matter and sought accountability. "We have taken cognisance of the matter. We have called the SP and also requested a written report. We have urged them to investigate every aspect of the case. If anyone is found guilty, they should be punished. A thorough investigation should be conducted. The government is also sensitive to such incidents," she said.

The case relates to the death of a 19-year-old second-year student of Government Degree College, Dharamshala, who died during treatment in Ludhiana in December. Her parents alleged that she was subjected to ragging, assault and sexual harassment at the college, which caused severe mental distress and deterioration of her health.

Based on a complaint filed by the victim's father, police later registered an FIR against three fellow students and a college professor under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institution (Prohibition of) Ragging Act, 2009.

The incident has also drawn the attention of the University Grants Commission (UGC), which has taken serious cognisance of the student's death at Government Degree College in Dharamshala. Acting on media reports, the UGC Anti-Ragging Helpline registered a suo-motu complaint, even as the college administration has maintained that the case is a death and not a suicide. According to the UGC, a police enquiry into the incident is currently underway.

In parallel, the higher education regulator has already constituted a Fact-Finding Committee to examine all aspects of the case, including the circumstances leading to the student's death and the allegations of ragging and sexual harassment. The UGC has reiterated that student safety remains paramount and assured that if any individual is found guilty, stringent action will follow and the culprits will not be spared. (ANI)

