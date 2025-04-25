Shimla, Apr 25 (PTI) Tibetan government-in-exile here observed the 36th birthday of the 11th Panchen Lama by offering prayers on Friday. The government-in-exile also demanded that China releases him.

Thong Dorgee, one of the Tibetans who was present on the occasion, said that the Panchen Lama was abducted by China and "no one knows where he is and about his well-being."

"With today's programme, we demand his release and also urge the United Nations Organisation (UNO) to help us to get Panchen Lama released," he said.

The Tibetans also paid homage to the civilians who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists, on April 22.

During the event, Tibetans offered their condolences and prayed for world peace.

