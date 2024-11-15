Bilaspur (HP), Nov 15 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh government is committed to establishing Bilaspur as a major tourism hub with all modern facilities, Devesh Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Tourism Department, said on Friday.

On a visit to Bilaspur on Friday, Kumar inspected the construction of a new tourism complex at Auhar being built at a cost of Rs 33.75 crore and instructed the concerned officials to complete the project on time following high standards of construction.

"This tourism complex will offer modern amenities to the tourists, including a hotel block, food court and recreational areas," Kumar said.

The new complex will also be connected to water sports activities in the Govind Sagar Lake, further enhancing the region's tourism potential, he added.

The senior official emphasised that various tourism development projects will not only strengthen the local economy, but also create employment opportunities for the youth, thereby improving their living standards.

"All necessary resources are being provided to benefit the locals," Kumar said.

