Guwahati, Aug 16 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma Monday requested his Meghalaya counterpart Conrad Sangma to ensure the safety of people stranded in the hill state due to the curfew clamped since Sunday following violence in the capital city Shillong and some other parts of the state.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Sarma tweeted, “For your information and necessary action @SangmaConrad”, tagging his Meghalaya counterpart. He retweeted an appeal for help on the micro blogging site.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

A person requesting for help had tweeted that his wife and four-year-old son are "stuck in Shillong" and are "not able to find any secured way out".

“Several other people from Assam are also stuck in Shillong. Please help. The situation is getting worse,” it added.

Assam Police Special Director General G P Singh, replying to the same tweet, had asked for details of the stranded persons to ensure assistance for them.

After violence had erupted in Shillong and curfew was imposed, Singh had tweeted on Sunday evening requesting people not to travel to the city.

"Curfew has been imposed in Shillong due to Law & Order issues. People from Assam are advised not to travel to Shillong till curfew continues," he said.

The Meghalaya government had clamped a curfew in Shillong and banned mobile internet services in at least four districts as vandalism and arson rocked the state capital and nearby areas on Independence Day during the funeral procession of a former militant.

A vehicle carrying CRPF personnel was also attacked by protesters in Mawlai area of Shillong during curfew hours on Sunday night, prompting security forces to resort to "mild force" for dispersing the crowd, officials said in Shillong.

The attack took place hours after unidentified miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the residence of Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma late on Sunday.

Meghalaya Home Minister Lahkmen Rymbui has resigned amid violence in Shillong over the police shooting of the former militant.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)