Guwahati, Dec 11 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday congratulated Mohan Yadav who is all set to take over as the new CM of Madhya Pradesh.

He exuded confidence that Yadav would be able to fulfil the promises made to the people of the state in the run-up to the assembly elections.

Also Read | Maharashtra Congress Launches 'Halla-Bol' Protest March Against 'Blind, Deaf and Dumb' BJP Government (Watch Video).

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Shri Mohan Yadav ji on being elected as the leader of the Legislative Party of @BJP4MP," Sarma posted on X.

"You have been elected from the city of Mahakal, I am confident that by the grace of Bholenath the people of Madhya Pradesh will get #ModiKiGuarantee," he added.

Also Read | HC on 'One Nation, One Education': Education Is in Concurrent List, How Can We Stop States, Says Delhi High Court on Plea Seeking Common School Syllabus Across India.

A leader of Other Backward Classes (OBC) and a three-time MLA, Yadav was elected as the BJP legislature party, paving the way for him to replace Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the next CM of MP.

He represents Ujjain South in the state assembly.

The BJP had retained power in MP in the November 17 assembly polls, winning 163 seats in the 230-member assembly, leaving the Congress a distant second with 66 seats.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)