Guwahati, Jan 4 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday said he will be in Mumbai for the next three days to meet industry leaders to explore areas of collaboration for an upcoming business conclave in the northeastern state.

He will also participate in a roadshow to invite potential investors to Assam.

Also Read | Bandipora Road Accident: 4 Army Soldiers Dead, 5 Injured As Army Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Jammu and Kashmir (Watch Videos).

“For the next 3 days, I'll be in Mumbai to meet the leaders of India Inc and explore areas of mutual collaboration for the upcoming #AdvantageAssam 2.0 Summit. I will also participate in the Road Show to invite potential investors to the land of limitless opportunities – Assam,” Sarma wrote on X.

The Advantage Assam conclave, to be held on February 24-25, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the CM had recently said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force Arrests Member of Inter-State Gang for Duping People by Promising Recruitment in Indian Army Through Fake Documents.

The summit aims at creating an ecosystem that supports innovation, provides easier access to capital, removing bureaucratic hurdles to create an atmosphere for businesses and industries to be set up in Assam, Sarma had said.

The state government is focusing on strengthening manufacturing, IT, renewable energy and tourism to attract investments, which will not only boost the state's economy but create employment opportunities for youths, too, he said.

Sarma had visited Bhutan in December and participated in a roadshow for the summit.

Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay will also visit Guwahati during the conclave, officials said.

Similar roadshows are being planned in the UAE, UK, Malaysia, Thailand, South Korea, Japan and Singapore to put Assam on the global investment destination map, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)