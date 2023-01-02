Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 2 (ANI): Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya came down heavily on former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy for his derogatory remarks against Union Home Minister Amit Shah and said that the statement reflects his "political frustration."

Surya's statement comes in the backdrop of former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy likening Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Joseph Goebbels calling him the "reincarnation" of the Nazi propagandist.

Also Read | Nashik Fire: Chemical Unit Blaze Yet To Be Doused Off, 10 Fire Tenders Still on Spot.

"The unparliamentary word used by HD Kumaraswamy for Union Home Minister Amit Shah reflects his political frustration. JDS has already become an endangered party," BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said.

He said that the JDS Party has already become an endangered party. "Party has already become an endangered party. After polls, JDS will extinct from Karnataka," said Tejasvi Surya.

Also Read | Mumbai: Gujarat Businessman Dupes 15 People of Rs 94 Lakh Offering High Returns on Investment in Car Rental Business and Promising Jobs Abroad to Aspirants; Complaint Filed.

Earlier on January 1, Kumaraswamy alleged that the Centre has forced the nation "into the path of destruction" during the government's eight-year tenure.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, when Amit Shah was on a two-day visit to Karnataka, the former Chief Minister called the Home Minister a "political chameleon".

"The fact that BJP-Bari Bootatike Party (A party full of hypocrisies) is a party of liars was made evident by your yapping lies. @AmitShah You are a political chameleon! This is the true face of your party. You're a reincarnation of Joseph Goebbels. You're disgraceful," the JD(S) leader tweeted.

Retorting to BJP's allegation that Karnataka would become the ATM of the JDS if the party comes back to power in the state in the upcoming Assembly polls due this year, Kumaraswamy claimed that the party would become the ATM for the people of Karnataka.

"You are alleging that Karnataka will become the ATM of the JDS party if we win. If JDS forms the government, it will become the ATM of the crores of Kannadigas. It will become the ATM of farmers, labourers, the oppressed, and the disabled," Kumaraswamy tweeted.

"JDS is the people's ATM. ATM means Any Time Manushyatva (Humanity) to us," he added while accusing the BJP of establishing its ATM in Karnataka.

"To you, it means Any Time Mosa (Cheating). You've forced the nation into the path of destruction through your lies. Let's set the matter of the nation aside. Here's your party's ATM in Karnataka," he tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)