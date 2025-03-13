Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], March 13 (ANI): In a display of festive spirit and camaraderie, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday visited the residence of senior Congress leader and former Uttarakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat on the eve of Holi, showcasing the importance of harmony and goodwill, even among political counterparts, during celebrations.

Taking to social media X, Dhami wrote in a post, "On the auspicious occasion of Holi, I met the former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand, respected Harish Rawat, at his residence and wished him for the festival of colours. I pray to God for his good health and long life."

Earlier in the day, the CM participated in Holi celebrations at his residence and extended his greetings.

The CM also highlighted the state's commitment to passing traditions to future generations.

"We continue to take forward our culture and heritage and hand it over to our next generation. I congratulate and greet everyone on the occasion of Holi," said CM Dhami.

Visuals showed CM Dhami and his wife, Geeta Dhami, dancing with the people of the 'Tharu' tribe at the Holi Milan program.

The Chief Minister also played the dholak and the manjeera while shaking a leg with the group of dancers at the program.

Dhami also attended the Holi Milan Samaroh in New Delhi, hosted by MoS Almora-Pithoragarh MP Ajay Tamta.

CM Dhami joined in the festive spirit, participating in cultural programs and celebrating Holi with fellow BJP leaders, making the most of the vibrant occasion.

BJP National Secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam accompanied Dhami.

"The great enthusiasm with which Holi is being celebrated - not only Uttarakhand but everyone is celebrating Holi. There is also the joy of winning Delhi. Delhi is filled with new colours...", Dushyant Kumar Gautam said to ANI on Wednesday. (ANI)

