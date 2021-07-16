By Sandeep Singh

Vidisha (Madhya Pradesh) [India], July 16 (ANI): During the rescue of people who fell into the well in Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha on Thursday, Home Guard Inspector Shashidhar Pillai also fell into the well and sustained injuries. However, he returned to work at the site on Friday.

"I along with two others fell inside but we were pulled out safely. We do not think about the risk of life. We value our duty," he said while speaking to ANI.

On Thursday, in a bid to rescue a child who had fallen into the well, many villagers stood on a concrete surface that broke down due to their weight. This reportedly led to the death of 30-32 people in the 40 feet deep well.

So far, four bodies have been recovered.

State's minister Vishwas Sarang informed that 19 people have been rescued.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) are also deployed at the incident site.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra told ANI, "Four people have died, 7-8 people remain missing, search and rescue operation is still underway."

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Friday announced financial assistance for the next of kin of the deceased and those injured in the mishap.

The state government will give an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each for the next of kin of the deceased and compensation of Rs 50,000 will be given to the injured along with free medical treatment. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)