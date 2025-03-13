New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for multiple infrastructure projects in his Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat. The projects include railway overbridges, grade separators, bridges, flyovers, and roads aimed at enhancing connectivity in the region.

Taking to X, Shah said that transport and connectivity in Gandhinagar are continuously expanding. He highlighted that the new infrastructure projects would make commuting easier and provide momentum to economic activities. "Along with this, employment, industry and trade will get a new impetus in the area," he added.

Meanwhile, Shah is set to visit Assam on March 14-16, during which he is scheduled to attend multiple programs, including the Annual Conference of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU).

According to the official statement, Shah will arrive in Jorhat on March 14 and will inaugurate the newly upgraded Lachit Barphukan Police Academy, Dergaon on March 15. (ANI)

