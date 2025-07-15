Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Actor Vaani Kapoor on Tuesday said social media has increasingly become a space filled with negativity and urged people to check the amount of hate they put out into the world.

Vaani's comments come months after she faced criticism for sharing screen space with Pakistani actor Fawad Khan in the movie "Abir Gulaal". The romantic film, which was set to arrive in cinema halls on May 9, was not allowed to release in India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack in April.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

"Last couple of months, years, everything became hectic and heavy on social media. So, I hope one can calm down on hate, create room for love and kindness, I know it doesn't sound very interesting. But what you give will come back to you. If you hate or troll somebody, it will someday get back at you, and it's going to sting you worse.

"So, just be nice, kind, and try to be just as humans. I'm wishing we could be in a happier space, and be kinder to each other and ourselves," Kapoor told reporters at the trailer launch of her debut OTT show “Mandala Murders”.

Also Read | Did Lucknow Court Judge Take Selfie With Rahul Gandhi During Hearing of Indian Army 'Defamation' Case? BJP's Amit Malviya's Claim Found Fake in Fact Check.

The Netflix title is a mythological-crime thriller series that delves into ancient secrets, eerie symbols, and a trail of ritualistic killings.

It is created and directed by Gopi Puthran, known for his work on the "Mardaani" franchise. Manan Rawat serves as the co-director.

Puthran said he is grateful to Netflix and YRF for supporting his vision for “Mandala Murders”.

“I had explored realism (in ‘Mardaani' franchise) and thought of taking up a challenge to create this world, which has its mythology and has many characters that have layers. It took me four years to make this,” the director said.

Actors Vaibhav Raj Gupta, Surveen Chawla, Shriya Pilgaokar, and Raghubir Yadav round out the cast of the show.

Vaani said she had a great time collaborating with her co-stars and the director.

"Everyone came with the right intentions, the cast and crew. A filmmaker set the tone on the sets; there was room for discovery, which was exciting. I remember meeting Gopi sir, and he asked, 'What do I think about my character, Riya. Let's collaborate, I want to get something out of you'. He wanted to merge that with what he had written. I couldn't have asked for a better team and co-stars, they're incredibly good," she added.

"Mandala Murders" is produced by YRF Entertainment, with Aditya Chopra, Uday Chopra, Yogendra Mogre and Akshaye Widhani serving as executive producers.

The show will premiere on July 25 on Netflix.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)