Haridwar, Jun 29 (PTI) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Sakshi Maharaj on Sunday demanded that hotel, dhaba and eatery owners on the Kanwar Yatra routes should display their names and identities on boards outside their business establishments.

The owners, who hide their identities under fake names, on the Kanwar Yatra routes should not be spared, he told reporters here.

"Tampering with faith of the Hindu devotees during the Kanwar Yatra will not be tolerated," said the Unnao MP.

The food shops on the Kanwar Yatra routes should have a board outside with the names of their owners clearly written on them, he added.

The BJP MP also demanded a complete ban on meat and liquor shops on the routes during the Kanwar Yatra.

The yatra is a matter of faith and the sentiments of the devotees must be respected, he said.

