Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 29 (ANI): An incident of house collapse has been reported in the Chembur area of Mumbai due to a cylinder blast, a BMC official said on Wednesday.

According to Dr Kedar, Medical Officer at Shatabi Hospital, Govandi, Mumbai, six people were reported to have been injured. "All the injured people who are undergoing treatment are stable."

The injured have been identified as Vikas Ambhore (50), Ashok Ambhore (27), Savita Ambhore (47), Rohit Ambhore (29), Rahul Kamble (35) and Parth Singh (21).

A BMC official said eleven persons have been rescued safely.

The injured people have been sent to a nearby hospital for treatment, the official said.

"An incident of a house collapse due to a cylinder blast has been reported in the Chembur area of Mumbai. 11 people have been rescued safely so far," a BMC official said.

More details are awaited (ANI)

